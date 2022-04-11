4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $470,000

TJ Bell, M: 402-312-5129, tjsoldit@live.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Don’t miss this rare find in Elk Valley. Located on a ½ acre lot that back to trees and a creek, this beautiful home offers the space you need in a location you’ll love. Open floor plan with large eat in kitchen, main floor laundry and plenty of office space for today’s lifestyle. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Primary bedroom features a cozy sitting room and spacious walk-in closet. Finished walkout lower level has a rec room, exercise area and large office which can also function as a fifth bedroom. Brick patio area overlooks an amazing backyard. New roof and gutters (2018) New exterior paint (2019). Convenient to shopping, entertainment, and Elkhorn schools, this is the one you’ve been waiting for!