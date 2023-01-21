 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $475,000

Mark Taylor, M: 402-706-5381, lajolla40@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage fenced yard. All appliances included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PLATTSMOUTH—Kole Gray, a 2017 Plattsmouth High School graduate and a champion wrestler there, had a big day at a mixed martial arts (MMA) even…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News