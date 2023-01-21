Mark Taylor, M: 402-706-5381, lajolla40@yahoo.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car garage fenced yard. All appliances included.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $475,000
The former Waverly star wrote that she is stepping away to “focus on myself and be with my family and continued to heal due to the passing of my dad.”
Fremont Police conducted a shoplifting investigation at about 12:55 p.m. Jan. 15 that took place at a business in the 3000 block of East 23rd Street.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 7:54 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 800 block of North Bell Street.
The mix is produced in Fremont and sold in Humphrey, Battle Creek, Lincoln, Norfolk, Columbus, North Bend and Wahoo.
The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
PLATTSMOUTH—Kole Gray, a 2017 Plattsmouth High School graduate and a champion wrestler there, had a big day at a mixed martial arts (MMA) even…
Days after receiving a commitment from one Georgia transfer and former five-star prospect, Nebraska has secured another at a major position of need. Tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Huskers on Thursday.
Fremont Police officers responded at 5:31 a.m. Jan. 18 to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Robin Ritter appreciates it when the public shares items with people who just need a little extra help.
Two First State Bank & Trust Company employee promotions were approved at the recent annual meeting of the First State Bank and Trust Co. …