Stately custom two-story in South Hamptons! This gorgeous home features a grand entry way leading to a main level flooded with natural light from the large abundant windows throughout. The gourmet kitchen has a large walk-in pantry and opens to living room with massive stone fireplace. Built with convenience in mind, the open floor plan features a mud room off the garage and office nook off the kitchen. Relax in the master suite with spacious walk-in closet and private covered deck. Four car garage with tandem 4th stall means tons of storage for tools and toys. Entertain on the back patio overlooking back yard with no rear neighbors. Property is to be sold in as-is condition, and is priced aggressively for a quick sale. Showings begin Saturday, 3/12 - setup yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $480,000
