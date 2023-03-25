Kristy Bruck, M: 402-301-4880, kristykent@hotmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Huge meticulously maintained ranch style home on a circle in popular Arbor View! Great location right across the street from Arbor View Elementary School. Covered back deck with enclosed storage area below. Fully fenced back yard. Very open floor plan, 3 bedrooms on main floor with additional bedroom in the basement along with a 3/4 bath and an ENORMOUS rec room. Beautiful kitchen with "L" shaped island, eat in area, walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Full primary bath with walk in shower, walk in closet, double sinks. Sprinkler system. Abundant storage. Water softener.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $485,000
