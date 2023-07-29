Welcome to the Patrick by Vinton Homes! This home features two bedrooms and two baths on the main floor, providing plenty of room in this open area for a living space and entertainment! The kitchen features upgraded cabinets and countertops, and large pantry. Oversized double vanity in primary bathroom. The lower-level features two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, and a large rec room with bar. Full sod and sprinklers, high-efficiency HVAC, 100% Hardie siding, a one-year builder warranty, and much more!!! *Photos are of a similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $489,000
