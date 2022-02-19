Jennifer Morgan, M: 402-216-1161, jnymorgan@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/Jennifer.Morgan - REMARKABLE west-facing Elkhorn WALKOUT ranch BACKS TO TREES! Built in 2019, this home has been LOVED. What a spectacular floor plan~ open, airy... wonderful; and is highlighted by PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT. Stunning engineered hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen, massive island/bar, ALL APPLIANCES STAY... & THAT PANTRY!! This home offers an ABSO-PERFECT mudroom/laundry space right off the garage. Retreat to the luxurious master suite and fall in love with the wooded view, spacious walk-in shower, and elongated double vanity. The colossal finished basement is perfect for entertaining and boasts an awe-striking fireplace with built-ins. AND~ there's a super-sized 4th bedroom with spa-like 3/4 bath & walk-in closet downstairs. It's FAB! Additional features include elegant lighting selections, extensive patio, massive backyard, extraordinary landscaping, the ultimate design in garden space,
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $489,900
