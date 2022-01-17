 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $499,900

Darla Bengtson, M: 402-676-2842, darla.bengtson@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Mercury Builders 2 story Lexington plan has 2350 above ground sq feet. You'll be impressed w/the size of the kitchen and hidden oversized walk-in pantry, ample space for all your kitchen storage needs! The master suite features a large bdrm/bathrm with a tiled master shower & massive walk-in closet. The 2nd floor laundry offers additional convenience and is located just outside the master suite. This home features vinyl windows, ALL LVT on main floor and a sprinkler system. Mercury has ranch & 2 story plans available. Mercury is a custom home builder & can personalize their floor plans or bring your own plans to get the home of your dreams. All new builds have a 1 yr builder’s warranty & 5 yr ServiceOne warranty. Lots available in Westbury Farm, Summer Hill Farm, VILLA lots in Bridgeport & many other great neighborhoods across the Omaha area. Photos are from a similar house.

