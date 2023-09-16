Welcome to the Skyline series by Prairie Homes Omaha. Step into this beautiful home through an upgraded 8-foot front door, into the entry featuring 17-foot ceilings with an exposed dormer window. The main level features two bedrooms and two baths. Upgraded cabinets and countertops throughout home. The kitchen features an oversized pantry. SS appliances and a gas range and 42-inch upper cabinets. The primary bedroom features a soaring, vaulted ceiling. The primary bathroom boasts a tiled master shower with upgraded, pivot shower door and double vanity. The finished LL features a beautiful bar, two additional bedrooms, and one additional bathroom. Delivering ample room in the LL for living AND entertaining! Upgraded vinyl windows, James Hardie siding, 2x6 exterior walls, high-efficiency HVAC. Schedule your showing today! Virtual staging used in some photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $500,000
