4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $509,000

Chris Rock, M: 402-512-3996, chris.rock@redfin.com, www.yourrockinrealestate.com - Double corner lot with golf course view, walkout basement, and lots of natural light. Spacious kitchen with large island and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops throughout home. 2nd floor laundry. Elkhorn Schools. Cul-de-sac connecting to neighborhood walking trail, with pond and playground. Recently stained covered deck and new premium vinyl fence. Whole-home water filter and softener with ultra-filtered water in kitchen. Separate temperature controls for upstairs and down. Professional landscaping. Pre-wired for intercom or home speakers. Both lots are on the same sprinkler system.

