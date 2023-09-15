Jay Leisey, M: 402-214-6474, jay.leisey@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/jay.leisey - This home is the perfect blend of modern and contemporary with comfort and style! Only three years old, you get the benefit of mature landscaping and a fenced yard in a well-established neighborhood but with all of the perks of a new home! It offers an open floor plan with plenty of room for the whole family with a comfortable living room with 10-ft ceilings, large windows and beautiful stone fireplace. It opens to the chef’s kitchen with gas stove, quartz counters, sleek cabinets, large center island, and dining area.. The main floor also features a home office/flex room, huge drop zone and walk-in pantry. Upstairs you’ll find four large bedrooms with walk-in closets, plenty of natural light and handy laundry room. The primary suite has double sinks, a beautiful tiled walk-in shower and amazing closet! In the lower level, enjoy a large rec room with another fireplace, wet bar, tons of storage an