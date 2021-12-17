Desiree O'Shea, M: 402-201-8372, desiree.oshea@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Immaculate Elkhorn walkout ranch home with private backyard oasis and roomy interior. New roof 2020, new furnace 2020, new carpet, LVP, & paint 2020/2021. Extensive landscaping including mature trees, large water feature, sandstone steps, stone patio, & 6 foot vinyl privacy fence. Main floor features over 1900 fsf, kitchen with informal dining area, formal dining room with gorgeous skylight, large living room with fireplace, laundry room & 3 bedrooms. Kitchen has SS appliances, white cabinets, granite counter tops, composite sink, & tile backsplash. Open concept basement family room has tons of natural light, huge 4th bedroom with walk-in closet & 3/4 bath, plus exercise room with additional walk-in cedar closet. Tons of storage, lots of closets, abundance of kitchen cabinets. All bathrooms have quartz countertops (2020) and tile floors. Fantastic layout, great location, Elkhorn schools, tons of updates and h
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $525,000
