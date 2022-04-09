Dan Dixon, M: 402-250-4567, dan.dixon@bhhsamb.com, www.TheMetroPros.com - The Artisan by Pine Crest is a beautiful balance of functionality and style. You’ll love the easy access into the pantry with the owner's entry. It’s perfect for gatherings with its open concept kitchen with large island for entertaining, quartz counters, wood floors and a hidden work space off the kitchen. Upstairs are spacious bedrooms, media/game room.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $540,005
