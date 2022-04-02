4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $540,005

Dan Dixon, M: 402-250-4567, dan.dixon@bhhsamb.com, www.TheMetroPros.com - Model Home Not For Sale. Models are currently open Thursday - Sunday 12-4pmThe Artisan by Pine Crest is a beautiful balance of functionality and style. You’ll love the easy access into the pantry with the owner's entry. It’s perfect for gatherings with its open concept kitchen with large island for entertaining, quartz counters, wood flrs & a hidden work space off the kitchen. Upstairs are spacious bedrooms, media/game room.