4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $544,535

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - The Halstead plan by Sherwood Homes in Westbury Farm. This new expanded version gives you even more to love. The main level truly offers you versatility for those looking for a main level office that is tucked away or that secret kids zone. Either way you will love the flow of this open concept plan with 2 Story entry. And if we were to name the top 10 features of this plan that everyone will love it would be: spacious drop zone, huge walk-in pantry, custom cabinets throughout, an unbelievable amount of natural light, full stone fireplace, 2nd floor laundry, main and master with double vanity, all bedrooms have a walk-in closet and with this expanded version you get a 3rd bathroom up. Pics of similar model.