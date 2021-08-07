Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to maintenance free living in Indian Creek Reserve! Silverthorn Custom Homes is proud to present the "Durango Plan". Features include 4 BD, 3 BA and a 3 car garage. As you walk through the front doors you will notice the attention to detail and quality of finishes. Gourmet kitchen offers custom built cabinetry with SS appliances, a spacious island and an oversized walk-in pantry. Primary suite will not disappoint with natural an abundance of natural sunlight, double sinks, tiled walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Finished LL offers an oversized rec room. With two more bedrooms in the basement and ample storage, this home is ready for you to make it yours. Sit back on the covered patio with gas grill hookup and enjoy. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass a…
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
- Updated
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the pe…
'A senseless crime': Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting in a Chuck E. Cheese
A Davenport, Iowa, woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 2 p.m., Aug. 8, Justin R. Adams, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a tra…
- Updated
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates when they became dislodged. The man stepped in before the crates slipped again, crushing him.
- Updated
At approximately 8:25 a.m., Aug. 3, Deanne M. Ramirez, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following …
- Updated
A 29-year-old Valley woman was sentenced to 30 months of probation in the Dodge County District Court Monday after drugs were found at her res…