4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $549,900

Welcome to the Patrick, your new home! This floor plan features two bedrooms and two baths on the main level. Featuring a finished basement with a beautiful bar, two additional bedrooms, and one bath. Plenty of room in this open area for a living space and entertaining! Schedule your showing today!

