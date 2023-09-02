Amanda Pacheco, M: 402-216-4894, amanda@strongprorealty.com, https://www.strongprorealty.com - Step inside one of the newer floor plans from Dreamscape Homes, and really what's not to love?! LVT through the public areas, quartz countertops in the kitchen along with ceramic tile backsplash, built-in appliances, and custom cabinets throughout the home. Let's not forget about the oversize walk-in tile shower in the master bathroom, tile flooring in the bathrooms along with granite countertops. This walkout home also has a covered 12x12 deck and a sprinkler system. Currently adding 1,051 lower level square footage!! The lower level will now have a finished rec room, another bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $552,000
