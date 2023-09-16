Welcome home to your new four bedroom, three bath, three car garage ranch in Skyline Villas! This was the builders custom home and ended up having to move out of state, giving you the perfect opportunity to move right in. Many upgrades including electrical and lighting package, 8’ interior and exterior doors, 8’ garage doors, high-end finishes, custom cabinets, sound proofing insulation on main floor, insulated garage, and so much more! Includes a $5,000 landcaping credit! This is one of the last lots in this subdivision so you don’t have to worry about new construction debris and noises!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $560,000
