J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Model open 1-4 Sat & Sun. Ramm Construction 2 story, 4 bed, 4 bath model home! Open two story entry that has windows for the sunshine to brighten up your day! Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, eat-in dining area and drop zone. Soft white cabinets with a stained island and Cambria quartz countertops. Gas cooktop with subway tile backsplash, wall oven and microwave that is also a convection oven. Large hidden walk-in pantry. Direct vent fireplace with mantle and cabinets on both sides. Black Marvin Ultrex windows on the main floor with transom windows above in the living room. Office/Dining room area right off of the kitchen. Bedrooms 3 & 4 have a Jack and Jill bathroom between them, bedroom 2 has its own 3/4 bath and the Master has a walk-in tile shower with two heads, full length tub, double vanities and two huge walk-in closets. *The model is priced at what it would cost to build without the finish
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $561,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Fremont woman was injured after driving through a brick wall early Monday afternoon.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who is being charged with his sixth lifetime drunk-driving offense took part in a bond review hearing in Plattsmout…
- Updated
At approximately 7 a.m., Aug. 7, Ivan S. Romero, 32, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic …
- Updated
In operating Papa Trucking and Grading together for the last five years, Dean and Dustin Papa said they’ve upheld the family business’ legacy.
- Updated
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Aug. 8, Christopher LR. Beauregard, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license …
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
- Updated
At approximately 11 a.m. Aug. 7, Ezequiel J. Zavala, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a …
- Updated
At approximately noon, Aug. 6, Domingo Lopez-Juarez, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license followi…
- Updated
At approximately 9:30 a.m., Aug. 6, Jorge J. Arita-Cruz, 24, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license fol…
A 47-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 days in the Dodge County Jail for violating the terms of his post-release supervision Monday.