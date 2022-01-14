 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $563,500

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $563,500

J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Model open 1-4 Sat & Sun. Ramm Construction 2 story, 4 bed, 4 bath model home! Open two story entry that has windows for the sunshine to brighten up your day! Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, eat-in dining area and drop zone. Soft white cabinets with a stained island and Cambria quartz countertops. Gas cooktop with subway tile backsplash, wall oven and microwave that is also a convection oven. Large hidden walk-in pantry. Direct vent fireplace with mantle and cabinets on both sides. Black Marvin Ultrex windows on the main floor with transom windows above in the living room. Office/Dining room area right off of the kitchen. Bedrooms 3 & 4 have a Jack and Jill bathroom between them, bedroom 2 has its own 3/4 bath and the Master has a walk-in tile shower with two heads, full length tub, double vanities and two huge walk-in closets. *The model is priced at what it would cost to build without the finish

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont woman faces charges

Fremont woman faces charges

A 31-year-old woman faces charges after Fremont Police responded to a disturbance at approximately 11:20 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of Nor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News