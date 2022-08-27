Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Curb appeal for days! Gorgeous 1.5 story with side load garage, custom cedar posts at entry, stone detail, covered back patio and lots of custom details throughout. Open concept floor plan with lots of natural light, large kitchen with walk-in pantry, large island, granite or quartz countertops, custom cabinets, under cabinet lighting-all included! Main floor suite with walk-in shower, dual sinks, tile floors and walk-in closets. Main floor laundry, main floor office/flex room and custom ceiling details in primary bedroom and living room. Second story features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 bathrooms and large bedrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $564,000
