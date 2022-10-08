4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $566,000

J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Meet Edward – the spacious & smartly-designed floorplan from 4th generation homebuilders, Ramm Construction. When coming home, pull into the garage and leave the backpacks, groceries, and briefcases in the drop zone. Enter the eat-in kitchen featuring subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, massive hidden pantry, and gas cooktop w/ wall oven where you can appreciate the view of the gas fireplace complimented by board and batten design. Light pours through the Marvin windows as you walk up the 2-story entry to the amply-sized bedrooms, which all have solid wood shelving in closets. Split vanities, walk-in shower with tile surround, and quartz countertops are some of the standard features in the primary bathroom. Edward rests on a corner lot and asks that you please pay special attention to the craftmanship in every room – whether it’s the locally-crafted cabinets, precision painting, or meticulous tile work.