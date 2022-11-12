4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $569,900

April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - You’ll love the modern farmhouse finishes & style throughout of this spec home built by SHOWCASE HOMES in the newest neighborhood, Vistancia. Impressive kitchen that features a built-in full size Refrigerator and Freezer, 36” gas cooktop, wood hood & custom shelving, quartz countertops, & large walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar & 2nd wall oven. Large dinette w/ cathedral ceiling & shiplap wall. Truly a gorgeous kitchen that you’ll love! Private dropzone area. Beautiful great room w/ accent ceiling, 60” fireplace, shiplap, & built-in cabinets. Closed off flex room w/ barn doors great for home office or play room. Tile floors & quartz in all bathrooms & laundry. All bedrooms have direct bathroom access. Spacious primary suite w/ lighted trayed ceiling, free standing tub, nicely sized closet, & connects to laundry room. Pictures of same floor plan but another home. Property will be complete late Feb 2023.