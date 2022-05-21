 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $574,500

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $574,500

Dean Uhing, M: 402-709-0727, deanlist@juno.com, www.bhhsamb.com/dean.uhing - Rare opportunity for new construction Buyers: This property is being sold using seller financing using attorney approved promissory note and Deed of Trust. Terms: 20% down. 5 year note with balloon payment. Principal and Interest amortized over 30 years. Interest:4.85%. Buyers must show document showing approval for either VA, FHA or USDA loans, and proof of funds for down payment. With Seller Financing, buyers avoid paying lender closing costs, an appraisal, or escrows. Title held by Ridgeland Homes,Inc. with principal and interest payments made to the same. This home includes many, many nice features, including1) 220 wiring for future EV charger or heater. 2) Kitchen appliances include induction heat cook-top, gas line is installed for a future change, if desired.3) 15x12 partially covered deck above walkout basement. Low maintenance decking and rail.4) WIFI available for garage door opener and thermostat.5)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont woman arrested for DUI

Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.

Employee arrested for theft

Employee arrested for theft

Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News