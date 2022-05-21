Dean Uhing, M: 402-709-0727, deanlist@juno.com, www.bhhsamb.com/dean.uhing - Rare opportunity for new construction Buyers: This property is being sold using seller financing using attorney approved promissory note and Deed of Trust. Terms: 20% down. 5 year note with balloon payment. Principal and Interest amortized over 30 years. Interest:4.85%. Buyers must show document showing approval for either VA, FHA or USDA loans, and proof of funds for down payment. With Seller Financing, buyers avoid paying lender closing costs, an appraisal, or escrows. Title held by Ridgeland Homes,Inc. with principal and interest payments made to the same. This home includes many, many nice features, including1) 220 wiring for future EV charger or heater. 2) Kitchen appliances include induction heat cook-top, gas line is installed for a future change, if desired.3) 15x12 partially covered deck above walkout basement. Low maintenance decking and rail.4) WIFI available for garage door opener and thermostat.5)
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $574,500
PLATTSMOUTH – A new restricted crossing has been proposed on Nebraska Highway 1, also known as Murray Road, upon completion of the U.S. Highwa…
A man has sued former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, the county, the City of Fremont and others over his confinement in a mental-health unit following badgering phone calls and texts from Glass.
Fremont Police officers responded at 10:06 p.m. May 15 to the 1800 block of North Garfield Street to investigate a possible disturbance.
Fremont Police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. May 17 to a business in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an empl…
Between Scribner and Fremont this weekend, you can enjoy bull riding, concerts, a fishing derby, and a poker run.
Betty (McDonald) George
PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer in the lip during a drunk-driving incident pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.
Cody Johnson’s Sept. 16 concert was moved from Pinewood Bowl to Pinnacle Bank Arena before it was announced, because he's now one of the hottest brands going in country music.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 8:42 p.m. May 17 to John C. Fremont Park in reference to a disturbance.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.