 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $574,900

April Williams, M: 402-301-3012, april.williams@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - You’ll love the modern farmhouse finishes & style throughout of this spec home built by SHOWCASE HOMES in the newest neighborhood, Vistancia. Impressive kitchen that features a built-in full size Refrigerator and Freezer, 36” gas cooktop, wood hood & custom shelving, quartz countertops, & large walk-in pantry w/ coffee bar & 2nd wall oven. Large dinette w/ cathedral ceiling & shiplap wall. Truly a gorgeous kitchen that you’ll love! Private dropzone area. Beautiful great room w/ accent ceiling, 60” fireplace, shiplap, & built-in cabinets. Closed off flex room w/ barn doors great for home office or play room. Tile floors & quartz in all bathrooms & laundry. All bedrooms have direct bathroom access. Spacious primary suite w/ lighted trayed ceiling, free standing tub, nicely sized closet, & connects to laundry room. Pictures of same floor plan but another home. Property will be complete late Feb 2023.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PLATTSMOUTH—Kole Gray, a 2017 Plattsmouth High School graduate and a champion wrestler there, had a big day at a mixed martial arts (MMA) even…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News