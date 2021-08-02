Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Contract Pending. Amazing new ranch plan by Al Belt Custom Homes in sought-after Grand view Ridge Estates! 3,000+ FSF, with fully finished lower level. Great room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen features ss appliances (including double oven), birch painted custom cabinets, quartz counters, walk-in pantry, mud room with lockers, 5" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring, walk-out to large covered patio. Master has walk-in shower, double vanities, stand-alone tub and spacious walk-in closet. Lower level features 2 additional bedrooms, family room, game room, custom wet bar w/birch cabinetry and granite counters, and 3/4 bath. James Hardy Siding, Pella windows, huge 4-car garage, beautiful landscaping already in place & high quality finishes throughout! Home will be completed in September and will be used as a model from May thru October 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $575,000
