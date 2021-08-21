Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Pick your finishes and move into this new construction home in less than 6 months! This 2Story in Westbury Farm backs to a walking trail and has over 3000 sq ft above grade with many of the custom details included. Some of the features on the main include hardwood floors throughout, a pass through pantry from Drop zone which includes coffee bar and additional cabinetry, custom cabinetry, double ovens and gas cooktop, granite counters and stone & shiplap fireplace. The 2nd floor features 4 large bedrooms-all w/ walk-in closets and attached baths and centrally located laundry room. Master suite with free-standing tub, walk-in tiled shower and 15X10 master closet with 10 ft center island.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $577,406
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FBI agents arrested a 16-year-old male at an eating establishment in Fremont earlier this week. The teen, who is wanted in connection with a h…
The Bergan girls golf team returns three members from last year’s squad and added one new face to the program.
- Updated
First-year Fremont volleyball coach Karen Nelsen feels pretty good about the team she is inheriting.
- Updated
At approximately 4 a.m., Aug. 14, John R. Belt, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a traffic…
- Updated
At approximately 4:35 p.m., Aug. 16, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, met…
- Updated
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Aug. 15, Audrey N. Schwarze, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, THC wa…
- Updated
Two Fremont men face drug and burglary charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.
- Updated
At approximately 3:30 a.m., Aug. 17, Charles R. Foster, 38, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peac…
- Updated
At approximately 3:05 p.m., Aug. 18, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and use of a deadly weapon to…
- Updated
No one was injured in a fire that started in a garage on Monday evening.