4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $577,406

Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Pick your finishes and move into this new construction home in less than 6 months! This 2Story in Westbury Farm backs to a walking trail and has over 3000 sq ft above grade with many of the custom details included. Some of the features on the main include hardwood floors throughout, a pass through pantry from Drop zone which includes coffee bar and additional cabinetry, custom cabinetry, double ovens and gas cooktop, granite counters and stone & shiplap fireplace. The 2nd floor features 4 large bedrooms-all w/ walk-in closets and attached baths and centrally located laundry room. Master suite with free-standing tub, walk-in tiled shower and 15X10 master closet with 10 ft center island.