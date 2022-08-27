J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Fantastic Ramm Construction 2 story, 4 bed, 4 bath home! Open two story entry that has windows for the sunshine to brighten up your day! Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, eat-in dining area and drop zone. Soft white cabinets and hard surface countertops. Gas cooktop with subway tile backsplash, wall oven and microwave that is also a convection oven. Large hidden walk-in pantry. Direct vent fireplace with mantle and cabinets on both sides. Black Marvin Ultrex windows on the main floor with transom windows above in the living room.Office/Dining room area right off of the kitchen. Bedrooms 3& 4 have a Jack and Jill bathroom between them, bedroom 2 has its own 3/4 bath The Master has a walk-in tile shower with two heads, full length tub, double vanities and two huge walk-in closets. Completion date end of July to Mid August.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $579,900
