J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Fantastic Ramm Construction Edward 2 story, 4 bed, 4 bath home! Open two story entry that has windows for the sunshine to brighten up your day! Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, eat-in dining area and drop zone. Soft white cabinets with a stained island and Cambria quartz countertops. Gas cooktop with subway tile backsplash, wall oven and microwave that is also a convection oven. Large hidden walk-in pantry. Direct vent fireplace with mantle and cabinets on both sides. Marvin windows thru out the home. Office/Dining room area right off of the kitchen. Bedrooms 3& 4 have a Jack and Jill bathroom between them, bedroom 2 has its own 3/4 bath and the Master has a walk-in tile shower with two heads, full length tub, double vanities and two huge walk-in closets. *photo of similar home*
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass a…
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
- Updated
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the pe…
'A senseless crime': Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting in a Chuck E. Cheese
A Davenport, Iowa, woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 2 p.m., Aug. 8, Justin R. Adams, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a tra…
- Updated
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates when they became dislodged. The man stepped in before the crates slipped again, crushing him.
- Updated
At approximately 8:25 a.m., Aug. 3, Deanne M. Ramirez, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following …
- Updated
A 29-year-old Valley woman was sentenced to 30 months of probation in the Dodge County District Court Monday after drugs were found at her res…