Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Stunning, like-new 4 bed 3 bath walk-out Elkhorn ranch backing to green space located in Indian Pointe! Office through double doors right off of entry way. Bright & open main level featuring spacious living room with stone fire place & custom built-ins. Fantastic kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, large center island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & great dining area. Primary bedroom complete with 3/4 spa-like bath with double sinks, walk-in tile shower & walk-in closet. Second bedroom & full bath round out the main level. Downstairs, you'll find a sprawling family room/rec room with corner fire place & custom wet bar, as well as two great-sized bedrooms & 3/4 bath perfect for guests. Covered composite deck overlooking backyard & green space. Beautiful home ready for new owners! Buyer to verify schools with Elkhorn School District. AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The Fremont Police Department is investigating a physical assault that took place at about 2:21 a.m. March 15 in the 1500 block of West Ninth Street.
Stephanie Baustian remembers when the neurologist cried.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — There’s controversy in the quilting world.
LINCOLN—Four years of work—really a lifetime’s worth—finally bore fruit Friday night inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Debra Dickes would rarely go more than a few days without going door to door or visiting Bible students as part of her volunteer ministry.
JoEllen Schwanke was known for her strong-minded attitude.
PLATTSMOUTH – A proposed subdivision for higher-end homes was brought forth to the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Fremont Police had contact at about 7:44 a.m. March 15 with Brandi R. Andera, 41, of Fremont, who had an active warrant.
Lottie Mitchell is excited about new payment options the City of Fremont is offering its utility customers.