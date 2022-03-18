 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $585,000

Johnathan O'Gorman, M: 402-595-8857, johnathan@OmahaPropertyShop.com, www.betteromaha.com - Stunning, like-new 4 bed 3 bath walk-out Elkhorn ranch backing to green space located in Indian Pointe! Office through double doors right off of entry way. Bright & open main level featuring spacious living room with stone fire place & custom built-ins. Fantastic kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, large center island with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & great dining area. Primary bedroom complete with 3/4 spa-like bath with double sinks, walk-in tile shower & walk-in closet. Second bedroom & full bath round out the main level. Downstairs, you'll find a sprawling family room/rec room with corner fire place & custom wet bar, as well as two great-sized bedrooms & 3/4 bath perfect for guests. Covered composite deck overlooking backyard & green space. Beautiful home ready for new owners! Buyer to verify schools with Elkhorn School District. AMA

