*OPEN SAT & SUN 1-3PM*Uniquely Modern & Updated Home with 3 Car Garage in Elkhorn! This picturesque home with 4 beds & 3 baths is absolutely stunning. From the welcoming entryway to the open concept living space with vaulted ceilings & wood flooring throughout, you will be impressed. The fireplace, abundance of natural light, & ceiling details make for a cozy living room. In the kitchen you'll find gorgeous white cabinets, SS appliances, breakfast bar & dining area. Fall in love with the deep pantry complete with shelving & lots of cabinets for storage. On the main level, enjoy the primary suite with impeccable lighting and wall detailing, large windows, and an oversized bath with separate his & hers sinks, storage galore, and a fabulous walk in closet! ML is complete with a guest room/office, bath, & laundry room. The walkout basement includes a large rec room w/wet bar for entertaining, & 2 guest rooms and 2nd bath. There's plenty of room to entertain on the upper deck & lower patio!