Mitch Griffin, M: 402-659-8568, mitch.griffin@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic ranch plan with finished walk-out basement. Price is subject to change until under contract due to fluctuating material costs and selections that will be made.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $601,950
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 5 p.m., Oct. 4, Catarino De La Cruz Solis, 25, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child, five counts…
At approximately 11:50 p.m., Oct. 9, Andres Gomez-Lopez, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alco…
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Unused pipeline supports will soon be removed from the Platte River near Fremont in an effort to prevent future ice jams.
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …