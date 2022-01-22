4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $605,000

Mitch Griffin, M: 402-659-8568, mitch.griffin@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic ranch plan with finished walk-out basement. Price is subject to change until under contract due to fluctuating material costs and selections that will be made. Open plan with lots of windows in the kitchen and family room. Two bedrooms up and 2 finished in the walk-out basement. Covered, composite deck off of the Primary bedroom and Dinette. Large drop zone and laundry room with folding cabinet and sink (Laundry connected to the Primary bedroom closet). Wet bar with lots of cabinets and large rec room finished in the basement. Corner lot faces west.