Grace Wanninger, M: 402-881-6989, grace.wanninger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This is the one! This Dave Paik Builders "Parma Farmhouse" plan offers 4 bedrooms (3 on the main level), 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage on a walkout lot. Spacious open concept with natural light flowing into each area of the home. The vaulted ceiling in the oversized living area provides an airy feel as you step over into the kitchen and dining area. Entertain your guests in the lower level or step out onto the patio to enjoy the privacy of your backyard. Call today to see this move-in ready beauty!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Nickerson man has been arrested on 14 felony counts.
For the second time in the last three years, Nebraska has the No. 1 recruiting class in college volleyball.
Fremont Police officers investigated a trespassing complaint on Nov. 5 in the 1800 block of East Cuming Street.
Fremont voters will see some new faces among their government leaders after Tuesday’s Midterm Election.
Fremont Police officers responded at 6:51 a.m. Nov. 5 to a possible physical domestic assault in progress.
When asked about Nebraska's two-quarterback strategy, three different Husker players saw no difference. But, the stats tell a different story.
All three of the cities in Burt County will see new mayors take office soon.
Fremont Police officers attempted to have contact with Isaah J. Stucky, 23, of Omaha at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 6.
Mickey Joseph has never been this big of an underdog in his career, either as a player or a coach. However, Nebraska is embracing it.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.