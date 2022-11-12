4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900

Grace Wanninger, M: 402-881-6989, grace.wanninger@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This is the one! This Dave Paik Builders "Parma Farmhouse" plan offers 4 bedrooms (3 on the main level), 3 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage on a walkout lot. Spacious open concept with natural light flowing into each area of the home. The vaulted ceiling in the oversized living area provides an airy feel as you step over into the kitchen and dining area. Entertain your guests in the lower level or step out onto the patio to enjoy the privacy of your backyard. Call today to see this move-in ready beauty!