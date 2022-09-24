 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $615,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $615,000

Tammy Bennett, M: 402-676-7013, tammy.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tammy.bennett - You will fall in love with Dave Paik Builders Parma Farmhouse plan! This ranch style home has an open floor plan & includes spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash & walk in pantry. The living room offer vaulted ceiling with spectacular fireplace wall complete with shiplap design. Large primary bedroom that is split from the other 2 extra-large bedrooms offers double vanity, walk in tiled shower & large walk in closet. Nice drop zone & laundry room just off the 3 car garage. The finished LL has huge family room w/wet bar, 4th bedroom & ¾ bath. This home is situated on a walk out lot with covered patio! Just a short walk to the neighborhood park with amazing play ground & tennis courts. This home will be complete 8/31/2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire at ice cream shop

Fire at ice cream shop

No injuries were reported during a structure fire the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Military Avenue and South Broad Street.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News