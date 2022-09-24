4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $615,000

Tammy Bennett, M: 402-676-7013, tammy.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tammy.bennett - OPEN SUNDAY 1-4! This beautiful Dave Paik Builders Parma Farmhouse plan is now complete and ready for you to call HOME! High-end finishes & extras throughout! This ranch style home has an open floor plan & includes spacious kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash & walk in pantry. The living room offer vaulted ceiling with spectacular fireplace wall complete with shiplap design. Large primary bedroom that is split from the other 2 extra-large bedrooms offers double vanity, walk in tiled shower & large walk in closet. Nice drop zone & laundry room just off the 3 car garage that is wired for EV charger. The finished LL has huge family room w/wet bar, 4th bedroom & ¾ bath. This home is situated on a walk out lot with covered patio and and backs to green space! Just a short walk to the neighborhood park with amazing play ground & tennis courts.