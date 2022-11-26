4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $616,000

J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Fantastic Ramm Construction Westbury ranch plan!East facing with a West facing walkout backyard. Not many homes available that are left in Spruce 180/Abbey.4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom and 3 car garage.Finished walk out basement with a wet bar and 60" electric fireplace. Tons of storage.Painted coffered ceiling in the Great room. Black Marvin windows.Great room cabinets with a gas fireplace. Drop zone lockers off of the garage.Quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, great room and kitchen.Large w/i tile shower with two heads. Gas cooktop and under counter lighting.Partially covered deck and patio. P