4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $619,000

Ricky Newton, M: 402-515-4785, ricky.newton@nexthomesre.com, https://nexthomesre.com - Beautiful ranch on a tree-lined lot. Welcome home! This spacious ranch has been maintained and updated exceptionally well. Some of the best features of this property include a finished perfect for entertaining, walk-in closets in every bedroom, upgraded design elements throughout, a large and open kitchen, and of course, gorgeous views of the gently sloping yard and the trees. Located in the Elkhorn North district and just two minutes from Dodge Street, this property is waiting for you!