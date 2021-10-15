Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Stunning custom KRT Construction 1.5 story home 4 bedroom 4 baths that will WOW you! Fall in love with the open floor plan, large windows providing an abundance of natural light and floor to ceiling fireplace. Kitchen includes gas stove, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, walk-in pantry, and large center island. The spacious master suite offers a spa like bath with beautiful shower, double sink vanity and large closet with attached laundry room. Second floor includes 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and loft area for a teen lounge or kids play area. Enjoy the built-in fire pit off the back patio. Home is under construction. Time for your Buyers to pick out their own selections. Pictures are of similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $625,000
