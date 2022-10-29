 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $642,750

It is rare to find a tree lined lot in west Omaha...and even rarer to find a gorgeous home on it as well. WELCOME HOME! This spacious ranch has been maintained and updated exceptionally well. Some of the best features of this property include a finished basement perfect for entertaining, walk-in closets in every bedroom, upgraded design features throughout, a large and open kitchen, and of course incredible views of the gently sloping lawn into the trees. Located in the Elkhorn North school district and just two minutes from Dodge street. This property is waiting for you!

