4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $644,203

Jeffrey W Perdue, M: 402-871-4411, jperdue@keystonegroupne.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - BlueStone's 2 Larkmead plan with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers a large kitchen with, Cambria quartz countertops, stone fireplace, and a spacious 3.5 car garage. Enjoy the outdoor concrete patio with sod and sprinkler system included. Agent has equity. Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Nebraska.