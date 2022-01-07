4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $650,000

Beth Lube, M: 402-305-8484, bethlube@remax.net, https://www.homesaroundomaha.com - OPEN House Sunday, Jan. 9, 1-3pm. You must see this truly amazing home with over $85,000 of incredible extras. This 1.5 story plan has the best features of a ranch and 2 story plan and has a 2 story living room and fireplace wall with oversized windows. The primary bedroom has oversized windows and closet organizer with soft close display drawers and the 2nd bedroom is on the main floor. 2 other bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath and Whirlpool tub are on the 2nd floor which also features a loft/media area with glass railing & glass wall.Some of the numerous extras are:faucet with touch & voice activation,10 ft. ceilings, 8 ft. doors,Bosch appliances,window seats, built-ins for shoes & jackets in drop zone, Pivotal faucets,waterfall kitchen countertop, oversized pantry with electric plugs for appliances,heated toilet seats, upgraded light fixtures and designer entry door.There's a unique front sitting area