4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $655,000

J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Ramm Constructions 1 1/2 story Rose plan.4 bed, 4 bath with a 3+car garage.Flat West facing non-walkout home with a large East facing back yard that would be perfect for a pool.Two story great room with a gas fireplace and a wall of windows to let all of the light come in.Quartz counters with subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Massive pantry and engineered hardwood floors in the kitchen, entry and great room.Drop zone lockers off of the garage along with a powder bath.Primary bedroom that leads to the primary bathroom with the walkin tile shower, tofino free standing tub and dual sinks, thru the w/i closet that is connected to the laundry room.3 large bedrooms upstairs with a 3/4 bath, a full bath and a 16 x 14 loft/playroom/tv-computer room.Black all ultrex windows. Partially covered rear patio. Blue Stem Meadows is a Mulhall's neighborhood with tree lined streets and oversized lots. Photo of similar home.

