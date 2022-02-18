 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $659,000

Chrissy Sakkas, M: 402-659-6270, chrissy.sakkas@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Why wait to build? This pristine walkout ranch has it all, AND back to trees. You will notice the designer finishes and upgrades throughout this bright open floor plan, complete with main floor office. Amazing spaces to relax or entertain, like gourmet kitchen with upgraded lighting and quartz, fully fenced backyard with expanded patio and landscaping, or your very own theater space. This home is a must see!

