Kathy Pittenger, M: 402-690-9323, kpittenger@npdodge.com, https://www.pittengerteam.com - Welcome to this spectacular 2 story home in a prime location! This Cape Cod Cabernet by Woodland Homes features a wrap around front porch, an open spacious flr plan, wood floors throughout most of the main level, wood beams, stunning floor-ceiling cabinetry, quartz, huge island, walk thru pantry, lockers, drop zone, built-ins flanking the fireplace, an oversized 3 car gar, & 1st flr office. Large windows offer so much natural light. Upstairs you'll find a spacious primary suite with a fireplace in the sitting room, double walk in closets, walk in tiled shower, & soaking tub. 3 more bedrooms, each w/ bath access & a convenient 2nd floor laundry room with folding table. Enjoy your time in the private backyard w/ a privacy fence, beautiful landscaping, wired for a hot tub backing to green space & trees. Close to Village Pointe mall, Dodge Expressway, restaurants, schools & a neighborhood park complet