Chrissy Sakkas, M: 402-659-6270, chrissy.sakkas@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - From the moment you walk into this custom built 4 bedroom ranch you will feel the quality of Platinum Builders construction. This bright open floor plan has high end features and finishes throughout, with no rear neighbors. From the English Oak floors throughout the main level to the chef's kitchen is a dream. Featuring oversized quartz island, marble backsplash, custom cabinets, double ovens, and walk through pantry. The primary suite is a sanctuary with standing tub and walk in shower. The finished lower features a full wet bar, plenty of rec space, additional bedrooms and bathroom. Loads of thoughtful storage throughout. Low maintenance with lawn care and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $678,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.
At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Police arrest man for child abuse
When Grand Island police officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman unconscious and lying in a bed. She had a pair of pants tied tightly around her neck, police said.
Man arrested on multiple charges
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:09 p.m. April 4 on a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Handschuh, 29, of Fremont.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.