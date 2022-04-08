4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $678,000

Chrissy Sakkas, M: 402-659-6270, chrissy.sakkas@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - From the moment you walk into this custom built 4 bedroom ranch you will feel the quality of Platinum Builders construction. This bright open floor plan has high end features and finishes throughout, with no rear neighbors. From the English Oak floors throughout the main level to the chef's kitchen is a dream. Featuring oversized quartz island, marble backsplash, custom cabinets, double ovens, and walk through pantry. The primary suite is a sanctuary with standing tub and walk in shower. The finished lower features a full wet bar, plenty of rec space, additional bedrooms and bathroom. Loads of thoughtful storage throughout. Low maintenance with lawn care and snow removal.