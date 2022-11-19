Mark Ciochon, M: 402-578-1910, mark.ciochon@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/mark.ciochon - Open Sunday 1:00 - 3:00 Woodland Homes New Louden IV plan has just been completed and ready to tour and purchase! Plenty of upgrades from Lights, tile, appliances, plumbing, carpet, mirrors, front door and more. Wide open kitchen and great room for entertaining with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Primary bedroom has beamed ceiling and wall of windows. Primary bath has two shower heads with handheld, luxury quartz top with oversized backsplash and framed mirror. Primary closet has three rows of hanging and a safe! Hall bath, 2nd bedroom, drop area, laundry and pantry finish out the main floor. Lower level has a jack and jill bathroom with all upgraded finishes. Bar area and family room has plenty of room to entertain. 3rd/4th stall garage is tandem, 32' deep. Stop out and purchase this home or lets build!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $685,475
