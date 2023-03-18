Jeff W Perdue, M: 402-871-4411, jperdue@keystonegroupne.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Framed but still time to make selections!BlueStone's unique Larkmead plan with a wrap-around front porch on a corner lot in desirable Blue Sage. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a huge kitchen with a walking pantry, quartz countertops, a stone fireplace, and a spacious oversized 3 car garage. Enjoy the outdoor concrete patio with sod and sprinkler system included. Selections and changes can still be made! The agent has equity. The seller is a licensed agent in the state of Nebraska.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Fremont man was arrested for shoplifting on Saturday, March 11.
Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area will be receiving some improvements this year.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was found near a minimum maintenance road about 11 miles northwest of Kearney.
A familiar face is back on duty on Fremont Public Schools campuses.
Fremont Police officers had contact with occupants of a vehicle at about 7:48 a.m. Sunday, March 12, in the 300 block of South M Street.