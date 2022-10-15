4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $700,000

Lisa Jansen-Bartholow, M: 402-740-5050, lisa@jansenteam.com, www.jansenteam.com - Introducing the Heidi by Citadel Signature Homes! This home offers an open-concept layout and loads of natural daylight. The interior spaces incorporate crisp pops of color against a calming white and gray background. You’ll love the combination of clean modern spaces with comfortable touches of rustic appeal found in the ship lap wall treatment, wide plank flooring and stylish lighting. The kt offers SS appl with a gas stove, a center island and an enormous walk-in pantry conveniently steps to the stylish mudroom off the garage. The second floor includes a spacious primary bedroom with a luxury bath, offering a walk-in tiled shower, dual vanities, and soaking tub. There are 3 add’l bedrooms with a Jack n Jill bath, a 2nd full bath and laundry. Rounding things out nicely the home backs to trees, features a main floor office, an oversized 3 car and covered patio. Why not start your next chapter in this fab