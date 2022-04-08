4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $729,000

You Have Arrived! Stunning like-new ranch in Five Fountains. Fantastic floorplan with high ceilings and spacious rooms. Two bedrooms on the main + a flex room. The primary bedroom has convenient access to the laundry room. A gourmet kitchen awaits perfect for the entertainer and features ample cabinet and counterspace. Venture to the walkout lower level and you'll find a family room, rec area with wet bar, two additional bedrooms, and a large storage room. Oversized lot with numerous trees recently planted for privacy. Covered deck. This home is meticulous and shows like a model. A must see! Welcome Home!